Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Holdings Decreased by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,436 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 14,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LOW. Evercore ISI began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. OTR Global raised Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.48.

LOW opened at $205.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.08 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.54.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.73%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

