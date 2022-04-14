LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target Increased to $263.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $246.00 to $263.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LPLA. StockNews.com started coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on LPL Financial from $243.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JMP Securities upgraded LPL Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $217.25.

Shares of LPLA opened at $213.28 on Wednesday. LPL Financial has a 12-month low of $127.03 and a 12-month high of $214.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.57.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that LPL Financial will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 17.76%.

In other news, Director George Burton White sold 80,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total value of $14,561,074.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total value of $3,624,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,890 shares of company stock worth $27,336,818. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 89,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,772,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $708,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $112,643,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

