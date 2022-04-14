LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LTC Properties, Inc., a health care real estate investment trust, invests primarily in long-term care and other health care related facilities through mortgage loans, facility lease transactions and other investments. Their primary objectives are to sustain and enhance stockholder equity value and provide current income for distribution to stockholders through real estate investments in long-term care facilities and other health care related facilities managed by experienced operators providing quality care. “

Get LTC Properties alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LTC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of LTC Properties from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LTC Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.00.

LTC Properties stock opened at $36.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.48. The company has a quick ratio of 11.94, a current ratio of 11.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. LTC Properties has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $43.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 0.93.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 35.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that LTC Properties will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.70%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 240.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in LTC Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

About LTC Properties (Get Rating)

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LTC Properties (LTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.