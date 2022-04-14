Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Position Cut by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC reduced its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Lumentum by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 7.0% in the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 2,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

LITE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Lumentum from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lumentum from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lumentum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.88.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $887,947.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total value of $233,123.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,965 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,911 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LITE traded down $0.95 on Thursday, reaching $85.65. The company had a trading volume of 953,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,772. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.77 and its 200 day moving average is $94.34. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $108.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.28. The company had revenue of $446.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.72 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.57%. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

