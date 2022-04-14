LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Purchased by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 317.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 15,246 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 228.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 653,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,287,000 after buying an additional 454,429 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 94,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,702,000 after buying an additional 11,492 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,774,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,397,000. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.53.

Shares of LYB stock traded up $4.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $107.58. 1,424,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,270,265. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $84.17 and a fifty-two week high of $118.01. The stock has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.59.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.22). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The firm had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 27.00%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

