M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC) Short Interest Update

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 98.8% from the March 15th total of 829,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 322,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBAC. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,997,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,988,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,558,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,937,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II by 716.9% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 662,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after buying an additional 581,288 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get M3-Brigade Acquisition II alerts:

Shares of MBAC opened at $9.80 on Thursday. M3-Brigade Acquisition II has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $10.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average of $9.87.

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was formerly known as M3 Acquisition II Corp. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for M3-Brigade Acquisition II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M3-Brigade Acquisition II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.