Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.37

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.37 and traded as high as $9.11. Major Drilling Group International shares last traded at $9.11, with a volume of 4,343 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MJDLF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Major Drilling Group International from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Major Drilling Group International from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Major Drilling Group International from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Get Major Drilling Group International alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.43 and a 200 day moving average of $7.42.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Australia. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Major Drilling Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Major Drilling Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.