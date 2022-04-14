MANTRA DAO Price Up 2.5% Over Last 7 Days (OM)

MANTRA DAO (OM) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. During the last seven days, MANTRA DAO has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One MANTRA DAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0907 or 0.00000220 BTC on exchanges. MANTRA DAO has a total market capitalization of $41.54 million and $4.09 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MANTRA DAO Coin Profile

MANTRA DAO is a coin. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 458,169,392 coins. The official website for MANTRA DAO is www.mantradao.com . MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . MANTRA DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@mantradao

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

MANTRA DAO Coin Trading

