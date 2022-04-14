Maple Gold Mines (CVE:MGM) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Shares of Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (CVE:MGM – Get Rating) fell 1.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.29. 411,216 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 146% from the average session volume of 167,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$97.17 million and a P/E ratio of -16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 5.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.33.
Maple Gold Mines Company Profile (CVE:MGM)
Further Reading
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Receive News & Ratings for Maple Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.