Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $275.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAKSY. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 265 ($3.45) to GBX 275 ($3.58) in a report on Friday, January 14th.

OTCMKTS:MAKSY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.92. The stock had a trading volume of 52,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,986. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.37. Marks and Spencer Group has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $7.09.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

