Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Acquired by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,125,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 27,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMC opened at $169.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.34. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.62 and a 52-week high of $175.12.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.91%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total transaction of $306,637.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $759,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.92.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

