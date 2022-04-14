MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.84

MassRoots, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSRT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.84 and last traded at $7.84, with a volume of 1671 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.52.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.59.

Get MassRoots alerts:

MassRoots Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MSRT)

MassRoots, Inc engages in the development and provision of social media network for the cannabis community. It offers WeedPass, a rewards program which enables consumers to earn tickets to movies, sporting events, and festivals by shopping at participating dispensaries. The company was founded by Isaac Dietrich, Stewart Fortier, Tyler Knight, and Hyler Fortier in April 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MassRoots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MassRoots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.