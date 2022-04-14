MAX Exchange Token Hits Market Cap of $1.32 Million (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 14th. MAX Exchange Token has a market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $29,798.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,981.45 or 0.99994364 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00060132 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $104.39 or 0.00261085 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.82 or 0.00117094 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $145.31 or 0.00363429 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00012369 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.98 or 0.00134999 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004530 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001357 BTC.

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,283 coins. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

