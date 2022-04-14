Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.93.

NYSE:MAXR opened at $38.41 on Wednesday. Maxar Technologies has a 1 year low of $22.92 and a 1 year high of $42.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.23 and a 200-day moving average of $30.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.33 and a beta of 1.24.

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.25. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.85) earnings per share. Maxar Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 31,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

