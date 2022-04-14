Maxim Group Lowers Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) Price Target to $12.00

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Maxim Group from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 211.28% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of DLPN opened at $3.86 on Thursday. Dolphin Entertainment has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.63.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dolphin Entertainment by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 53,087 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 93,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 45,008 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 16,014 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $408,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity and Marketing; and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers public relations, entertainment content marketing, strategic communications, social media and digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

