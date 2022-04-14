mdf commerce (OTCMKTS:MECVF) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of mdf commerce (OTCMKTS:MECVF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on mdf commerce from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Get mdf commerce alerts:

MECVF stock opened at $2.30 on Monday. mdf commerce has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $6.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.83.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include strategic sourcing, ecommerce, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplace.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for mdf commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mdf commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.