Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Receives $24.13 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.13.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $20.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.69 and its 200 day moving average is $21.43. Medical Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $24.13.

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $409.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.73 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 105.45%.

In related news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $121,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 285,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $5,996,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 906,000 shares of company stock worth $19,235,910 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 469,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 62,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 723,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,293,000 after purchasing an additional 21,130 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,302,000 after purchasing an additional 59,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 654,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,831,000 after purchasing an additional 53,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

