Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Purchased by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,969 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 542.6% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 602.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on MPW. Mizuho upped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $20.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.43. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $409.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.45%.

In other news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $121,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 615,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $13,117,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 906,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,235,910. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.