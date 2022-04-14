MedicCoin (MEDIC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $19.00

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 48.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 13th. One MedicCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MedicCoin has a market capitalization of $12,338.54 and $19.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded down 52.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00023500 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 133.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About MedicCoin

MedicCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com . The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC . MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MedicCoin is a research-based cryptocurrency with MasterNode and PoS feature that is built on top of a system with a net-positive social benefit. The MedicCoin project encourages “do good things, make life better” by rewarding members for contributing their CPU/GPU computing powers to further healthcare research. MEDIC Coin has an active Android wallet, with iPhone wallet in the works along with other health applications. MEDIC Coin also is rewarding coins for [email protected] project, significantly impacting research across numerous diseases including various cancers, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Diabetes, infectious disease and more, with recent research focusing on investigating and designing pharmaceutical solutions for various drugs like opiates and antidepressants. “

MedicCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MedicCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

