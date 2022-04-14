Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,145 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,276 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 459.2% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.32.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.46. 4,790,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,633,106. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.61. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $98.38 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.74 and its 200-day moving average is $111.16.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.42%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

