MedX Health (CVE:MDX) Stock Price Down 14.3%

Shares of MedX Health Corp (CVE:MDX – Get Rating) were down 14.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 21,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 141,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.09. The company has a market cap of C$11.02 million and a P/E ratio of -2.80.

MedX Health Corp., a medical device and software company, develops, manufactures, and markets skin related screening tools and phototherapy devices for pain relief and tissue repair in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers SIAscopy, a medical device technology used to scan skin for suspicious moles and lesions; phototherapeutic medical devices, which use light energy in lower-level laser and LED to provide treatment for pain and tissue damage in the rehabilitation market; and SIAMETRICS, a research system used to assess treatment effectiveness of a variety of skin conditions, including burns.

