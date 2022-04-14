MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Receives $15.08 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2022

MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEFGet Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.36.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on MEG Energy from C$24.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered MEG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of MEGEF traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.44. 272,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,128. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.78. MEG Energy has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $16.43.

About MEG Energy (Get Rating)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF)

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.