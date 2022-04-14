MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Receives $15.08 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.36.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on MEG Energy from C$24.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered MEG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of MEGEF traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.44. 272,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,128. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.78. MEG Energy has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $16.43.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

