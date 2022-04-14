Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Receives $13.73 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.73.

MLCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLCO. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 127.1% during the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 16,866,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,712,000 after acquiring an additional 9,439,790 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 88.0% in the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 9,055,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239,065 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 17.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,052,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112,341 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,196,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,369 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,820,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

MLCO traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.83. 3,031,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,907,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.83. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $20.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.91.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $480.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.80 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 40.34% and a negative return on equity of 61.79%. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment (Get Rating)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.