Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.97

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.97 and traded as high as C$16.97. Melcor Developments shares last traded at C$16.75, with a volume of 6,547 shares changing hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Melcor Developments from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.51, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 9.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.00. The company has a market cap of C$558.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01.

Melcor Developments ( TSE:MRD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported C$1.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$150.60 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Melcor Developments Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Melcor Developments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Melcor Developments’s dividend payout ratio is 25.88%.

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Melcor REIT, Investment Properties, and Recreational Property segments. It develops and manages owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

