MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA) Short Interest Update

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 264.7% from the March 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. raised its stake in MELI Kaszek Pioneer by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. now owns 520,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer during the 4th quarter worth about $360,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer during the 3rd quarter worth about $553,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $553,000. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

MELI Kaszek Pioneer stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.49. 10,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,497. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.23. MELI Kaszek Pioneer has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $14.70.

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

