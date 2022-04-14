Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Shares Gap Up to $14.84

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.84, but opened at $15.52. Mercer International shares last traded at $15.51, with a volume of 35,177 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MERC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Mercer International from $12.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercer International from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mercer International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.59 and its 200 day moving average is $12.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Mercer International ( NASDAQ:MERC Get Rating ) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.16. Mercer International had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The company had revenue of $518.96 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mercer International Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Mercer International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is 11.67%.

In other news, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg acquired 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $98,252.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MERC. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Mercer International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Mercer International by 137.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 18,789 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Mercer International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $408,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Mercer International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $440,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 48,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

