Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 34.3% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.88.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.13. 12,267,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,269,042. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.49. The company has a market cap of $217.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.70%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

