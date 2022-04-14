Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Director Andrew A. F. Hack Buys 598,086 Shares

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) Director Andrew A. F. Hack acquired 598,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $2,499,999.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,120,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,762,084.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
MRSN stock opened at $4.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.20. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $17.86.
Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.01). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 386,500.03% and a negative return on equity of 101.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRSN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Mersana Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.85.
Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.
