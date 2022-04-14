Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Director Andrew A. F. Hack Buys 598,086 Shares

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) Director Andrew A. F. Hack acquired 598,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $2,499,999.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,120,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,762,084.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

MRSN stock opened at $4.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.20. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $17.86.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.01). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 386,500.03% and a negative return on equity of 101.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRSN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 47.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRSN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Mersana Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.85.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

