Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,976 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,778 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 1.7% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $20,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,719,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,069,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 40,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,780,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.29.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $111,345.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,049 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,491 over the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.99. 19,211,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,130,492. The firm has a market cap of $585.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.07. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.82 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

