Metaverse ETP (ETP) Price Tops $0.12

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 14th. During the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. Metaverse ETP has a market cap of $9.29 million and $43,948.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000290 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metaverse ETP alerts:

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001148 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP (CRYPTO:ETP) is a coin. It was first traded on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 82,023,643 coins and its circulating supply is 80,023,545 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metaverse ETP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metaverse ETP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.