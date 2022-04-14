Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Price Target Increased to C$74.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Metro from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Metro currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.50.

Metro stock opened at $57.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.31. Metro has a 12-month low of $45.40 and a 12-month high of $58.20.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

