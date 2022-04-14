Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target Raised to C$74.00 at National Bankshares

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MRU. CIBC increased their target price on Metro from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities raised their price objective on Metro from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Metro from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on Metro from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Metro presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$69.18.

Shares of TSE MRU opened at C$72.23 on Wednesday. Metro has a one year low of C$55.50 and a one year high of C$73.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$69.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$66.13.

Metro ( TSE:MRU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.32 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Metro will post 4.0888818 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This is a boost from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Metro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.92%.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

