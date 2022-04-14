Metronome Hits Market Cap of $34.15 Million (MET)

Metronome (MET) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 14th. One Metronome coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.46 or 0.00006164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metronome has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. Metronome has a market cap of $34.15 million and $23,171.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00044403 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,017.95 or 0.07548266 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,018.73 or 1.00091941 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00041151 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 14,000,701 coins and its circulating supply is 13,856,127 coins. Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

