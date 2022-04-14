M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $219.16.

MGPUF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. AlphaValue upgraded M&G to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of M&G in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Exane BNP Paribas cut M&G from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of M&G in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised M&G from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 215 ($2.80) to GBX 250 ($3.26) in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Get M&G alerts:

Shares of M&G stock opened at $2.68 on Thursday. M&G has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $3.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average is $2.75.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.