MicroBitcoin Market Cap Achieves $311,792.22 (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. MicroBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $311,792.22 and approximately $48.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MicroBitcoin Profile

MicroBitcoin (MBC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 48,015,783,231 coins and its circulating supply is 47,958,344,687 coins. MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org . The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

MicroBitcoin Coin Trading

