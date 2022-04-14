Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of Milestone Scientific stock opened at $1.16 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.33. The firm has a market cap of $78.68 million, a P/E ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 1.27. Milestone Scientific has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $3.17.
About Milestone Scientific (Get Rating)
