Mirrored United States Oil Fund 24-Hour Volume Tops $26,599.00 (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 14th. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market cap of $6.95 million and approximately $26,599.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can currently be bought for $82.78 or 0.00201815 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00044070 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,073.77 or 0.07494050 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,114.97 or 1.00240861 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00040948 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 83,992 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

