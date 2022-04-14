Mist (MIST) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.18 Million

Mist (MIST) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. One Mist coin can now be purchased for $0.0920 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Mist has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. Mist has a market cap of $5.18 million and $1.43 million worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003435 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00034082 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00104157 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Mist

Mist (CRYPTO:MIST) is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Buying and Selling Mist

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using U.S. dollars.

