Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Purchased by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 3,087.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

MOH stock traded up $4.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $338.47. 4,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,721. The company has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.79. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $239.20 and a 52-week high of $347.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $322.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.06. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 32.76%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $304.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.71.

In other Molina Healthcare news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.21, for a total transaction of $61,075.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,986 shares of company stock worth $1,882,749 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

