MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.15% of MongoDB worth $54,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 54.2% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 3,233.3% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 194.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on MongoDB from $560.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on MongoDB from $510.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on MongoDB from $626.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on MongoDB from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $496.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $435.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of -91.82 and a beta of 0.84. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $238.01 and a 1 year high of $590.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $392.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $451.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.38, for a total transaction of $14,433,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.77, for a total transaction of $137,124.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,833 shares of company stock valued at $57,329,693 over the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MongoDB (Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.