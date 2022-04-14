Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 1.36 (LON:MTU)

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (LON:MTU – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.36 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

MTU opened at GBX 125.98 ($1.64) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 125.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 149.01. Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 105.50 ($1.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 184 ($2.40). The company has a market cap of £210.87 million and a P/E ratio of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.38.

In other news, insider Catriona Hoare acquired 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.81) per share, for a total transaction of £2,363 ($3,079.23).

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Montanaro Investment Managers Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap companies operating across diversified sectors.

