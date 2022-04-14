Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Montauk Renewables Inc. is a fully-integrated renewable energy company. It specializes in the management, recovery and conversion of biogas into renewable energy. Montauk Renewables Inc. is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Montauk Renewables in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

NASDAQ MNTK opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.61. Montauk Renewables has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Montauk Renewables had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Montauk Renewables will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 596,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,110,000 after buying an additional 151,680 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 6,602 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the 4th quarter worth about $646,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 200.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 582,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 388,961 shares during the last quarter. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

