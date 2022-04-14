Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 349,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,744 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $136,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Moody’s during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Moody’s during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.77.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $333.66 on Thursday. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $299.68 and a twelve month high of $407.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.21.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.05). Moody’s had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 91.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 23.77%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

