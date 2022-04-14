Moonriver Price Tops $58.32 on Major Exchanges (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 14th. During the last seven days, Moonriver has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar. One Moonriver coin can currently be bought for approximately $58.32 or 0.00143705 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonriver has a total market capitalization of $228.51 million and $28.73 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00044331 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,051.73 or 0.07519451 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,537.70 or 0.99884713 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00041074 BTC.

About Moonriver

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,305,535 coins and its circulating supply is 3,918,095 coins. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Moonriver

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars.

