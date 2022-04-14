Morgan Stanley Boosts Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Price Target to $38.00

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TS. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Tenaris from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €13.00 ($14.13) target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Tenaris from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Tenaris from €8.20 ($8.91) to €8.80 ($9.57) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Tenaris from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Tenaris to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenaris presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.42.
Shares of NYSE:TS opened at $33.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.27. Tenaris has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.63.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Tenaris by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Tenaris by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Tenaris by 123.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tenaris by 194.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Tenaris in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 8.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Tenaris Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tenaris (TS)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.