Morgan Stanley Boosts Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Price Target to $38.00

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TS. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Tenaris from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €13.00 ($14.13) target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Tenaris from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Tenaris from €8.20 ($8.91) to €8.80 ($9.57) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Tenaris from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Tenaris to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenaris presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.42.

Shares of NYSE:TS opened at $33.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.27. Tenaris has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.63.

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.17. Tenaris had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tenaris will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Tenaris by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Tenaris by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Tenaris by 123.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tenaris by 194.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Tenaris in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 8.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

