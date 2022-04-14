Morgan Stanley Cuts thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Price Target to €8.60

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from €9.70 ($10.54) to €8.60 ($9.35) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

TKAMY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on thyssenkrupp from €18.00 ($19.57) to €17.00 ($18.48) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of thyssenkrupp from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.53.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

OTCMKTS:TKAMY opened at $7.54 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. thyssenkrupp has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $14.25.

thyssenkrupp ( OTCMKTS:TKAMY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. thyssenkrupp had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 0.37%. Equities analysts forecast that thyssenkrupp will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile (Get Rating)

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.