Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Announces Earnings Results

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.13. The company had a trading volume of 8,760,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,559,338. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.28. The stock has a market cap of $147.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.46. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $76.25 and a 1-year high of $109.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 34.87%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $1,814,023.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $1,860,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,133,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,375,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,381 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 72.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after buying an additional 53,315 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $600,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 18,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.56.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

