Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $75.25

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $75.25 and last traded at $73.71, with a volume of 108384 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.91.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MOS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mosaic from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Mosaic from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.57.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $670,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,775 shares of company stock valued at $4,549,475 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MOS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,368,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,485,000 after purchasing an additional 403,397 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Mosaic by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,771,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,437,000 after acquiring an additional 613,248 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its position in Mosaic by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 47,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 17,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Mosaic by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

