Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Director Sells $189,300.00 in Stock

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) Director Richard D. Isserman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total transaction of $189,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,962 shares in the company, valued at $642,181.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:MOV traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $39.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,722. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.84. Movado Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.69 and a 52-week high of $48.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Movado Group alerts:

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.52. Movado Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 20.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Movado Group, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOV. Chimera Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the fourth quarter worth $5,271,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Movado Group by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 457,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,124,000 after buying an additional 106,371 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Movado Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,998,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Movado Group by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 195,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after purchasing an additional 69,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Movado Group by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 65,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MOV shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Movado Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, and Scuderia Ferrari.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.