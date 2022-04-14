M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,322 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $8,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 696.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26,234 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

MTB traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $159.78. The stock had a trading volume of 29,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,529. The firm has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $128.46 and a 12 month high of $186.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.51.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.90.

M&T Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.